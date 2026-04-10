Shuckers Score 15 Runs in Blowout Victory over Blue Wahoos

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (4-2) scored the fourth most runs in a game in franchise history in a 15-3 demolition of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (0-4) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. Blake Burke and Jesús Made led the way with 3 hits and 4 RBIs each.

All 15 Shuckers runs came across five innings, highlighted by a season-high 6-run second inning. The squad's 48 runs through their first six games sets the franchise record and marks the most by a Southern League team since 2005.

Biloxi fell behind in that same second inning on an infield single by Brendan Jones, but the deficit was quickly erased with a Dylan O'Rae single to tie the game and a go-ahead Jesús Made 2-RBI triple. Made's second of the contest. Then a Blake Burke RBI double and an Eric Brown Jr. 2-RBI base knock made it 6-1 after only two innings. Burke would balloon the lead to 8-1 with a 367 foot, 109 mph two-run homer to left center for his fifth home run of the season in the third. Dylan O'Rae drew an RBI walk in the fourth followed by a single from Jesús Made to drive in two more and put the Shuckers into double digits. The fifth brought two more runs in for Biloxi on an Eric Brown Jr. RBI double and a two-run single for Darrien Miller to make it 14-1. Michael Snyder's solo shot for Pensacola in the sixth inning was matched by Blake Burke's second bomb of the ballgame, hit 388 feet to the opposite field at 109 mph off the bat. The former 2024 first-round pick for the Brewers has mashed two multi-home run games this season through six games and has driven in 9 runs over his 8 hits. The only other run in the game came courtesy of a leadoff homer in the seventh inning off the bat of the Blue Wahoos' Brendan Jones.

Every Shucker reached base at least once, and eight of the 10 players who appeared in the game recorded a hit. Burke and Made's 3-hit, 4-RBI nights led the contest, with Eric Brown Jr. also racking up 3 RBIs and a pair of hits. Dylan O'Rae and Darrien Miller also drove in two runs on the evening.

Brett Wichrowski's (1-0) five innings and five strikeouts locked up his first win of the 2026 campaign, while Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (0-1) was handed the loss. Ryan Birchard began the game with three strong innings, allowing only one run on one hit with five strikeouts of his own. Sam Garcia cleaned up the ninth with a pair of K's as well.

The series continues on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Bishop Letson (0-1, 20.25) makes his second start for the Shuckers, while Brandon White will make his Double-A Debut for the Blue Wahoos. It's the first Friday game of the season and the first fireworks show of the year. The Biloxi King Cakes also return to the diamond for their only game of 2026 on Mardi Gras Night. Fans can enjoy a night with beads, a pregame parade and more. The featured item of the game is King Cake Nachos at Lighthouse Pier, which features fried tortillas dipped in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with icing and served with buttercream on the side. The Shuckers will also donate to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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