Smokies Rally from Seven Down to Stun Trash Pandas, 8-7

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies (4-2) erased a 7-0 deficit on Thursday night to earn their third straight win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-4), 8-7, at Covenant Health Park. The loss spoiled another strong offensive showing for Rocket City, which has now scored six or more runs in all six games to open the season, including the first Double-A home run from Raudi Rodriguez.

Rocket City set the tone immediately. Wade Meckler led off by driving the game's third pitch down the right-field line for a double. Gustavo Campero was then hit by a pitch, and both runners advanced on a groundout. Matthew Lugo followed with an RBI single to score Meckler, and Campero later came home-his league-leading seventh run of the season-on a Smokies error and a Raudi Rodriguez fielder's choice to make it 2-0.

The Trash Pandas added on in the second inning when Elijah Dunham doubled to left-center, moved to third on a Luis Martinez-Gomez balk, and scored on a David Mershon sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

The offense kept rolling in the third. Lugo started the rally with a one-out single, and Raudi Rodriguez-last year's Angels Minor League Player of the Year-launched his first home run of 2026 to push the advantage to 5-0. Rocket City tagged Knoxville's Opening Day starter Martinez-Gomez for five runs on five hits over 4.0 innings.

After a scoreless fourth, the Pandas took advantage of three walks issued by Luis Rujano in the fifth to build a 6-0 lead. In the sixth, Campero reached base again with a walk and eventually scored on a blistered RBI single up the middle from Raudi Rodriguez, making it 7-0.

Rocket City starter Austin Gordon pitched into the sixth, allowing two runs on three hits over 5.1 innings while walking six and striking out three. Gordon worked around traffic most of the night-including escaping a bases-loaded walk in the third-but ran into trouble in the sixth. After issuing three walks, all three runners came around to score on a Devin Ortiz bases-clearing double, trimming the lead to 7-3.

Houston Harding relieved Gordon and allowed the three-run double but limited further damage in the sixth and followed with a 1-2-3 seventh. In the eighth, however, Knoxville rallied again, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs. Harding allowed two runners to reach before exiting for Camden Minacci (L, 0-1). Ortiz delivered again with an RBI single-his fourth RBI of the night-and after a walk, Alex Ramirez added a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5. The decisive blow came moments later when Cubs top prospect Jefferson Rojas launched a three-run home run to give the Smokies an 8-7 lead.

For the second straight game, the Trash Pandas offense went quiet late, held hitless over the final three innings. Knoxville's Vince Reilly (W, 1-0) struck out two and walked one over 2.0 hitless innings to close out the win.

The loss marked the first time Rocket City has blown a seven-run lead since September 16, 2023-ironically against the Smokies at their former home in Kodak.

Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs-one shy of his career high-and scored twice. Harold Coll went 1-for-5 and is one of just five Southern League players to reach base in all six games this season. Campero scored twice, increasing his league-leading total to eight runs. Lugo and Meckler each extended their hitting streaks to three games.

The Trash Pandas continue their first road series on Friday evening in Knoxville, TN. The first pitch is set for 6:00 pm CT at Covenant Health Park with RHP Joel Hurtado (0-0, 2.08) starting for Rocket City, and RHP Connor Schultz (0-0, 0.00) for the Smokies. Fans can follow the action with Josh Caray on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2, or LISTEN LIVE HERE.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 14, for a six-game set with Birmingham. The homestand featured the first Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday of the year, and the first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will receive a Zach Neto replica jersey, presented by Storm Guard Roofing.







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.