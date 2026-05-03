Game Notes: 3 de Mayo vs. Knoxville: 2:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - 2:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Lunáticos de Rocket City (12-14) vs. Knoxville Smokies (12-14)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (1-1, 5.73) vs. RHP Frankie Scalzo Jr. (0-0, 0.00)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Current Standings | Stats | Roster | Trash Pandas Media Center | 2026 Schedule |

Top 30 Prospects | Upcoming Promotions | Trash Pandas News

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Lunáticos de Rocket City Day & Flag Giveaway: Celebrate culture, community, and baseball on Lunáticos Day with the Trash Pandas! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Lunáticos Flag, presented by Telemundo, as we honor Hispanic heritage with a festive, high-energy day at Toyota Field.

Tequila Fest & Rock Porch Market: DJ Rafi will set the vibes in the right field Rock Porch from 1:00 pm to 2:30. The Rock Porch Market will include a mix of local artisans, boutique vendors, and specialty food offerings. Tequila Tasting $5 margaritas at Rock Porch and SportsMED Club

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The MVPie (Corn Chips topped with hearty Chili, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Diced White Onions. Served with a cup of Sour Cream)

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Smokin Slugger Dog (foot-long hot dog, apple butter, caramelized onion, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapenos doused with honey mustard)

Featured Drink Specials:

Smokeys Peach Punch: Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, and Orange Juice

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.