Keith Continues First Inning Terror, Shuckers Drop Finale to Blue Wahoos

Published on May 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers on the basepaths

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers on the basepaths(Biloxi Shuckers)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-15) scored first for the sixth consecutive game, but dropped the series finale, 9-4, to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-14) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Shuckers struck first with a two-run first-inning home run by Damon Keith, his fifth of the season. The home run extended Keith's hit streak to a career-best 11 games, and saw him improve to 7-for-11 with a double, two home runs and four walks in the first inning this season. The Blue Wahoos responded with a double play that allowed Michael Snyder to score from third, making it 2-1. The Shuckers extended the lead back to two with a solo home run off the left-field foul pole from Jesús Made, his third of the season. Pensacola struck back with an RBI single in the third from Fenwick Trimble and an RBI double from Gage Miller in the fourth, tying the game. The Blue Wahoos took a 6-3 lead in the fifth with an RBI double from Jay Beshears and a two-run home run from Cristian Hernández. The Shuckers responded in the seventh with a solo home run from Darrien Miller, his third of the season and second of the series. In the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Wahoos extended the lead to 9-4 with a sacrifice fly from Ryan Ignoffo, a solo home run from Jay Beshears and a double from Gage Miller. Mason Vinyard (1-0) earned the win while Anthony Flores (2-1) took the loss.

At the plate, Jesús Made (2-for-3) and Blake Burke (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits while Nick Mekel (1.1ip, 0r, 1k) recorded a scoreless appearance.

The Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday for the opener of a six-game set against the Columbus Clingstones. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a themed Shuckers t-shirt presented by Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Members of the Rotary Club will also be in attendance for Rotary Club Night. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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