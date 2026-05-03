Biscuits Blast Southern League Record Eight Homers in 18-10 Rout of Columbus

Published on May 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits congratulate Jhon Diaz after his grand slam

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits congratulate Jhon Diaz after his grand slam(Montgomery Biscuits)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits delivered a historic offensive performance on Sunday afternoon, crushing a league-record eight home runs in an 18-10 win over Columbus at Synovus Park. The Biscuits now lead the Southern League South Division.

The two teams combined for 13 home runs, the most in league history. The Biscuits also established new season highs with 18 runs and 19 hits.

Montgomery wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard in the first inning. Austin Overn led off the game with a home run, and after a balk plated another run, Kenny Piper launched a two-run shot to give the Biscuits a 4-0 lead.

The power surge continued in the second as Overn connected again for his second homer of the game, extending the advantage to 6-0.

The Biscuits broke the game open in the fourth inning. Cooper Kinney drilled a solo homer before Jhon Diaz delivered the biggest swing of the day, a grand slam to push the lead to 11-1.

Columbus chipped away with a pair of home runs in the fourth, but Montgomery answered right back in the fifth. Jadher Areinamo crushed a two-run homer to make it 13-3.

The offense kept rolling late. Will Simpson added a solo homer in the seventh, and Areinamo capped the historic performance with his second blast of the game, a three-run shot in the eighth.

Montgomery's lineup produced up and down the order:

Areinamo: 2 HR, 5 RBI

Overn: 2 HR, 3 RBI

Kinney: 4 hits, HR

Piper: 3 hits, HR, 2 RBI

Diaz: Grand slam, 4 RBI

On the mound, Gary Gill Hill (1-0) earned the win, allowing three runs over five innings. The bullpen navigated the final frames as Columbus hit five home runs of their own but could not overcome the early deficit.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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