Missed Opportunities Cost Trash Pandas in 1-0 Loss

Published on May 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-15) were shut out for the first time this season on Sunday, falling 1-0 to the Knoxville Smokies (13-14) in the series finale at Toyota Field. Despite collecting seven hits, Rocket City went an uncharacteristic 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The loss resulted in a 3-3 split of the six-game series.

A crowd of 4,423 wrapped up the homestand, which drew 26,644 fans over five games, an average of 5,329 per night.

Austin Gordon (L, 1-2) made his team-leading sixth start and allowed the game's only run on the first batter he faced, as Carter Trice led off with a solo home run to right-center. The former Clemson Tiger settled in from there, retiring 12 of the next 13 hitters. He worked around a pair of errors in the fifth inning and continued to cruise until a 12-pitch walk to Jefferson Rojas in the sixth ended his outing. Gordon finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing one run on the homer, two walks, and a season-high five strikeouts.

The bullpen remained sharp behind him. Leonard Garcia made his fourth consecutive multi-inning appearance, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit, walking none, and striking out two. Over his last 7.2 innings, Garcia has surrendered just one unearned run on three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts. Luke Murphy followed with 2.0 shutout innings, striking out one to close out a strong day from the pitching staff.

Offensively, the Trash Pandas threatened multiple times, putting together two singles in the second, sixth, and seventh innings. However, they were unable to capitalize, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in those frames and leaving six runners stranded.

Knoxville's pitching staff was dominant throughout. Frankie Scalzo Jr. and Nick Dean (W, 3-1) combined for 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out nine without issuing a walk. Marino Santy (H, 1) added 1.1 scoreless innings, and Luis Rujano (S, 1) closed out the ninth, allowing one hit to secure the shutout. Smokies pitchers struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

At the plate, Raudi Rodriguez singled in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the Southern League. Nick Rodriguez went 1-for-3, pushing his on-base streak to 13 games, the third-longest active mark in the league.

The Trash Pandas take Monday off before starting the first leg of a two-week, 12-game road trip to Pensacola and Birmingham. On Tuesday night, the Pandas and Blue Wahoos meet for the first of a six-game series with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm CT. Rocket City will start RHP Joel Hurtado (1-1, 5.03) opposite RHP Jacob Miller (0-2, 5.29) for the Smokies. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts, May 19-24. Highlighting the homestand is Halloween Night and Fireworks on Friday, May 22, and Harry Potter Weekend, May 23-24.







Southern League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.