Paris Drives in Run, But Pandas Fall, 6-1, to Smokies

Published on May 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-14) dropped their second straight 6-1 decision to the Knoxville Smokies (12-13) on Friday night in front of 5,533 fans at Toyota Field. Kyren Paris, making his first appearance with Rocket City since 2024, drove in the club's lone run and finished 1-for-4 with a walk. Raudi Rodriguez extended his on-base streak to 16 games, reaching safely in all four plate appearances.

Knoxville opened the scoring in the third inning with the first of three home runs on the night. Leadoff hitter Carter Trice connected on a shot to right-center to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead.

It remained a one-run game until the Trash Pandas answered in the fifth. JJ D'Orazio reached on a one-out error, ending the night for Smokies starter Jake Knapp. Former Alabama hurler Tyler Ras (W, 2-0) entered and recorded the second out, but back-to-back singles from Wade Meckler and Paris brought home D'Orazio to even the score at 1-1.

Trash Pandas starter Bryce Osmond did not factor in the decision, turning in 5.0 innings while allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out four.

The Smokies regained the lead in the sixth against reliever Carlos Espinosa (L, 0-1). Andy Garriola led off with a solo home run to straightaway center, his fifth of the season. After Edgar Alvarez was hit by a pitch, he later scored with two outs on a double from Karson Simas to push the lead to 3-1.

Knoxville broke the game open in the seventh with another homer. Espinosa issued walks to Alex Madera and Jordan Nwogu before Owen Ayers delivered a three-run home run, his second of the season, to extend the advantage to 6-1.

Najer Victor provided a bright spot out of the bullpen, striking out four over 2.0 hitless innings. The 24-year-old has now worked 7.2 consecutive scoreless innings, allowing just one hit over five appearances with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Raudi Rodriguez has reached base 36 times during his 16-game on-base streak, the fourth-longest active streak in the Southern League. Nick Rodriguez drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 11 games, while Meckler went 1-for-4 with a walk and continues to lead the league with a .366 batting average.







Southern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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