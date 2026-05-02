Game Info: May 2 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-14) vs. Knoxville Smokies (12-13)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costieu (2-1, 6.89) vs. RHP Tyler Schlaffer (0-3, 12.10)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field, presented by Boeing.

Country Night with Heartland Concert & Rocket City Line Dancing: YEEHAW! There will be pregame & postgame performances by Heartland, including a meet-and-greet for fans behind Section 4! Line Dancing lessons at the Rock Porch starting at 6:40 pm by Rocket City Line Dancing.

Adult Cowboy Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults to ride into Toyota Field will get a Trash Pandas light-up cowboy hat presented by Jack's Western & Outdoor Wear!

Upcoming Promotions:

Sunday's 2:35 pm game highlights Lunáticos de Rocket City Day with a flag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, Tequila Fest and Rock Porch Market, plus family-friendly fun including face painting, pregame autographs, and Kids Run the Bases.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The MVPie (Corn Chips topped with hearty Chili, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Diced White Onions. Served with a cup of Sour Cream)

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Smokin Slugger Dog (foot-long hot dog, apple butter, caramelized onion, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapenos doused with honey mustard)

Featured Drink Specials:

Smokeys Peach Punch: Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, and Orange Juice

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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