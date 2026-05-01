Game Info: May 1 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







ROSTER MOVES:

INF Kyren Paris reinstated from the Triple-A Salt Lake Injured List and transferred to Rocket City

OF Elijah Dunham placed on the Development List

Friday, May 1, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-13) vs. Knoxville Smokies (11-13)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Bryce Osmond (1-2, 10.34) vs. RHP Jake Knapp (0-1, 7.36)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live,

(WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented byJackson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Septic and Electrical, now part of Ace Hardware Home Services

Star Wars Night: Embrace the Force on Star Wars Night at Toyota Field! Meet iconic Star Wars characters on the Bill Penney Concourse starting at 5:00 pm, enjoy themed fun, and stick around for postgame fireworks.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Upcoming Promotions:

Saturday features a 6:35 pm first pitch with postgame fireworks presented by Boeing, Country Night with live pre- and postgame performances by Heartland, line dancing at the Rock Porch, and a light-up cowboy hat giveaway for the first 1,000 adults.

Sunday's 2:35 pm game highlights Lunáticos de Rocket City Day with a flag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, Tequila Fest and Rock Porch Market, plus family-friendly fun including face painting, pregame autographs, and Kids Run the Bases.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The MVPie (Corn Chips topped with hearty Chili, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Diced White Onions. Served with a cup of Sour Cream)

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Smokin Slugger Dog (foot-long hot dog, apple butter, caramelized onion, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapenos doused with honey mustard)

Featured Drink Specials:

Smokeys Peach Punch: Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, and Orange Juice

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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