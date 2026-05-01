Shuckers, Blue Wahoos Postponed on Friday in Pensacola
Published on May 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos were postponed on Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 2, at 4:05 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and both games will be seven innings. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
Southern League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Game Info: May 1 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers, Blue Wahoos Postponed on Friday in Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Postponed in Pensacola - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Trash Pandas Welcome Back Infielder Kyren Paris - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers, Blue Wahoos Postponed on Friday in Pensacola
- Shuckers Beat by Blue Wahoos 9-6
- O'Rae, Burke Extend Streaks, Shuckers Drop Game Two of Series to Blue Wahoos
- Five Unanswered Runs Aid Shuckers in Beatdown of Blue Wahoos
- Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Series Opener in Pensacola