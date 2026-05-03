Shuckers Drop Both Games of Doubleheader against Blue Wahoos

Published on May 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers in action

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers in action(Biloxi Shuckers)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-14) led each of the two seven-inning contests before the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (12-14) came back to win both at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. The Shuckers were beat in game one, 7-4, after a five-run fifth inning from the Blue Wahoos, and were doubled in game two, 6-3, after the Pensacola starter Karson Milbrandt only surrendered two hits and struck out eight in six innings. The Shuckers have fallen in four straight contests.

The Shuckers struck first in game one, with a first inning two-run home run from Damon Keith, off the bat at 101 mph, traveling 410 feet. The Blue Wahoos cut that deficit in half in their home half with an RBI groundout from Ryan Ignoffo. A Mike Boeve bomb made it 3-1 in the fourth inning, before the Blue Wahoos got six in the fifth after two, two-RBI triples from Ryan Ignoffo and Ian Lewis Jr. and a sacrifice fly from Michael Snyder. Darrien Miller also hit his second homer of the season in the ninth. Brandon White got the win, while Brett Wichrowski (2-2) was handed the loss and Nigel Belgrave getting the save.

Once again in game 2, the Shuckers started the scoring in the first after Blake Burke scored on a wild pitch. Then in the second, Ian Lewis Jr. propelled Pensacola in front 3-1 with a three-run homer. The Blue Wahoos also brought home a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Spencer Bramwell and a pair in the fifth on a two-run shot by Dillon Lewis. The Shuckers strung together two runs in the seventh with an Eduardo Garcia RBI groundout, and an RBI-single from Darrien Miller. Karson Milbrandt was the winning pitcher, while Manuel Rodriguez (1-2) was on the downside, and Logan Whitaker locking up the save.

Damon Keith racked up the lone multi-RBI performance in game one, with Keith (G2: 3-for-3) also collecting the only multi-hit performance in game two, alongside Mike Boeve (G1: 2-for-3), Darrien Miller (G1: 2-for-3), and Dasan Brown (G1: 2-for-3) who did it in game one. Keith has set a career-high 10-game hit streak. Dylan O'Rae also set a new career-high in game one, reaching base for a 24th consecutive game.

Cameron Wagoner (1.0ip, 0h, 0r, 2k) pitched a perfect sixth inning in game two, with a pair of strikeouts. It marked Wagoner's first outing in professional baseball since September 6, 2023, in High-A Wisconsin (969 days between appearances). The 24-year-old also topped out at 98.7 mph and got 4 whiffs on his 12 total pitches.

The Shuckers conclude the series against the Blue Wahoos for the final of six games in Pensacola on Sunday afternoon. Bishop Letson (0-3, 7.36) makes his sixth start this season against Luis Palacios (3-0, 1.42) for Pensacola. First pitch for the finale is slated for 4:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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