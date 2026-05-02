Barons Bats Come Alive Late for the 9-3 Win over the Lookouts

Published on May 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee -- Alec Makarewicz hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning as the Birmingham Barons went on for the 9-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 7,806 at Erlanger Park on Friday night. With the game tied at 2-2 after six innings, the Barons outscored the Lookouts 7-1 in the final three innings.

Starting pitcher Christian Oppor pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, five walks, with a strikeout. Chase Watkins pitched an inning, giving up only a walk and getting a strikeout. Eric Adler (1-1, 5.40) gets the win, going 2.0 innings, giving up three hits, no runs, two walks with a strikeout. Carson Jacobs pitched 1.0 inning, giving up a hit, an earned run, a walk with a strikeout. Jacob Heatherly, who faced his old team last season, pitched 1.0 inning, only giving up a hit with a strikeout.

The Barons (11-14) scored first in the game when Braden Montgomery homered off of Caleb Ferguson, who is making an MLB rehab appearance with the Lookouts. Mongomery hit a deep home run to center field to give the Barons a 1-0 lead at the top of the first inning.

Chattanooga (18-7) tied the game on a Dominic Pitelli groundout. With the bases loaded, Leo Balcazar walked to force in Cade Hunter. The Lookouts led 2-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Wilfred Veras walked, and Jeral Perez walked. A wild pitch moved Veras to third base. On another wild pitch, Veras scored. The Barons tied the game at 2-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, Samuel Zavala walked and stole second base. Mongomery walked. Alec Makarewicz hit a home run to right field. His fifth of the season and the Barons took a 5-2 lead.

Perez walked and stole second base. Jorge Corona singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Perez. The Barons led 6-2. Andy Weber walked to move the runners to first and second. Jordan Sprinkle singled, scoring Corona. The Barons led 7-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, Veras hit a solo home run, and the Barons led 9-2. The Lookouts scored in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Zavier Warren single.

For the Barons, Veras had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Jacob Burke had two hits to raise his average to .324 on the season. Montgomery, Makarewicz, and Veras all had home runs in the road win.

By Jeff Allison







Southern League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.