Shane Murphy Shines in Seven Strong, Leads Barons to 5-2 Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee -- Shane Murphy pitched a strong outing as the Birmingham Barons won 5-2 over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 3,711 at Erlanger Park on Wednesday night. With the game tied at 2-2 going into the eighth inning, the Barons scored three runs to take a 5-2 lead late in the game.

Murphy (2-0, 3.99) pitched 7.0 innings, giving up only six hits, two earned runs, a walk with three strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte pitched the eighth inning, giving up a hit and a walk, while not giving up any runs. Jackson Kelley gets his fourth save of the season with a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

Chattanooga (17-6) scored first in the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Ruben Ibarra doubled on a sharp line drive to center field, scoring Jay Allen II. The Lookouts took a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ibarra singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Austin Hendrick. The Lookouts took the 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Calvin Harris hit a home run over the right field fence. The Barons trailed 2-1. Adam Fogel followed Harris with a home run over the left field fence and the game was tied at 2-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, Andy Weber singled and Samuel Zavala reached on a fielder's choice, Weber advanced to second base. Braden Montgomery singled to load the bases. A wild pitch, scored Weber and the Barons took the 3-2 lead. Alec Makarewicz singled, scoring Zavala and Montgomery. The Barons led 5-2.

For the Barons, Montgomery had two hits and a run scored. Makarewicz had a hit and two RBI. Fogel had two hits, a run scored, and a RBI. Weber had two hits and a run scored.

Up next, the Barons will face the the Lookouts on Thursday at 6:30 pm. LHP Jake Palisch (0-1, 4.42) will get the start for the Barons.







Southern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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