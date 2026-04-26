Clingstones Hold off Barons in 6-4 Final

Published on April 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Columbus Clingstones held off a late rally to defeat the Birmingham Barons 6-4 before 5,432 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons gave up four unearned runs on a costly error in the top of the ninth inning that gave Columbus a 6-1 cushion going into the bottom of the ninth. The Barons scored three runs in the ninth but couldn't finish off the comeback.

Starting pitcher Christian Oppor (0-2, 9.26) took the loss. The lefty went 4.0 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, a walk, with six strikeouts. Jacob Heatherly and Eric Adler pitched back-to-back scoreless innings. Chase Watkins pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two hits and an earned run. Jared Kelley pitched the ninth inning, giving up two hits, four runs, no earned runs, and two walks.

In the top of the fourth inning, Tristin English's solo home run to left field gave the Clingstones a 1-0 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, a Lizandro Espinoza triple scored Cal Conley. Columbus led 2-0.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a sacrifice fly by Andy Weber scored Alec Makarewicz. The Barons trailed 2-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Columbus scored four unearned runs to take the 6-1 lead. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Weber connected on a three-run home run to bring the Barons closer at 6-4, but the comeback fell short.

For the Barons, Makarewicz had two hits, one run scored, and a stolen base. Weber had the three-run home run in the loss.

By Jeff Allison







Southern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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