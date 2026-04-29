Game Info: April 29 vs. Knoxville: 11:05 AM: Toyota Field

Published on April 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - 11:05 AM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-12) vs. Knoxville Smokies (10-11)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (0-1, 7.24) vs. RHP Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 9.64)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Education Day: The Trash Pandas welcome kids from all across the Tennessee Valley with a second-straight matinee, featuring an 11:05 am first pitch, presented by Alabama Family Central.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The MVPie (Corn Chips topped with hearty Chili, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Diced White Onions. Served with a cup of Sour Cream)

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Smokin Slugger Dog (foot-long hot dog, apple butter, caramelized onion, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapenos doused with honey mustard)

Featured Drink Specials:

Smokeys Peach Punch: Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, and Orange Juice

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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