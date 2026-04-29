Pandas Roll Past Smokies 6-0 in Front of 6,086 on Education Day

Published on April 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-12) opened their homestand Wednesday morning with a dominant 6-0 shutout of the Knoxville Smokies (10-12) at Toyota Field. Joel Hurtado (W, 1-1), Leonard Garcia, and Kenyon Yovan combined on a four-hit shutout-the club's first of the 2026 season.

While the pitching set the tone, Rocket City's offense continued at the league's top pace in front of the Education Day crowd of 6,086. After a 1-2-3 first inning, the Trash Pandas struck first in the second. Tucker Flint ripped a double down the right-field line and scored moments later on the first of two RBI singles by Matthew Lugo. The Southern League's top hitter in 2026, Wade Meckler, reached base three times and added his team-best fourth home run in the third inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

Hurtado delivered his best outing of the season, allowing just two singles over the first two innings before retiring 10 consecutive batters. He surrendered a bunt single in the sixth but completed 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, walking none and striking out two. The Angels' No. 22 prospect also induced seven groundouts in the quality start.

Rocket City broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Meckler drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a Gustavo Campero double. Raudi Rodriguez followed with a single, Flint worked a walk, and Lugo delivered again with a two-run single to make it 5-0. The sixth run scored on a missed catch error by Smokies second baseman Karson Simas while attempting to turn a double play, allowing Flint to cross the plate for a 6-0 advantage.

Hurtado handed the ball to Garcia, who worked 2.0 scoreless innings on one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. Yovan closed it out with a six-pitch ninth inning, recording a strikeout to secure the shutout-the first for Rocket City since a 1-0 win over Knoxville on September 2, 2025, in Tennessee.

Lugo finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Flint went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and a walk. Flint has now recorded an extra-base hit in three straight games and is tied for the league lead with seven doubles. Rodriguez extended his on-base streak to 13 games and has scored a run in seven consecutive contests.

Knoxville starter Yenrri Rojas (L, 1-1) took the loss. With the win, the Trash Pandas have now scored four or more runs in 20 of their first 22 games and lead the Southern League with 138 runs scored-the second-highest total through 22 games in the league since 2005.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will play a doubleheader on Thursday at Toyota Field with a 4:05 pm first pitch of game one. The Trash Pandas will send out RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-1, 5.66) in the first game, opposite RHP Grant Kipp (1-1, 2.45) for the Smokies. In the nightcap, Rocket City will start RHP Eybersson Polanco (1-1, 4.50) against a to be determined starter for Knoxville. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2, and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Thursday's Promotions: (All Gates Open at 3:00 pm)

Home Plate Doormat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Trash Pandas Home Plate Doormat thanks to Hughes Properties

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. DJ Rafi will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).







Southern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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