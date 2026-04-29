Wade Meckler's Winding Journey, Fueled by Perseverance, Leads Back Toward the Big Leagues

Published on April 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Imagine being a freshman in high school, standing 4-foot-10 and weighing 75 pounds, with dreams of playing baseball at the highest level. That was the reality for Wade Meckler, a Rocket City Trash Pandas outfielder who picked up a baseball at just two years old and began playing organized baseball at age four. He was always the smallest player on his team.

Meckler remembers just how much smaller he was than everyone else growing up. At Esperanza High School, he stood out-not for his size, but for how far behind he was physically compared to his peers.

"I was probably the smallest person in my entire freshman class," Meckler said. "My dad always told me, if you're smaller than everyone else, you have to work that much harder just to keep up."

And by smallest, he meant everyone-male or female-in a class of nearly 2,000 students.

Like any undersized athlete, Meckler had to find ways to become valuable enough to earn a spot. He learned to bunt, play strong defense, run well, and outthink the opposition. He didn't yet have the strength to hit the ball out of the infield, but he rarely struck out, and his coaches could see something developing.

He played at Esperanza High School in Anaheim, California, just 15-20 minutes from Angel Stadium.

"Yeah, probably 15, 20 minutes from Angel Stadium. I grew up a huge Angels fan."

His high school career followed a steady path-junior varsity as a sophomore, varsity as a junior, and a full-time starter as a senior.

"I developed slowly, and I guess steadily over those four years," Meckler said. "My playing time and my numbers increased slowly, but I never really had a breakout year."

After high school, he still wanted to pursue baseball, but didn't have any offers to play at a four-year college, much less a Division I program.

Meckler excelled in the classroom as much as on the field, graduating with a 4.4 GPA while earning AP Scholar with Distinction honors and the Golden State Seal Merit Diploma. Harvard became his top choice, but meeting Ivy League admission standards required at least a 1450 on the SAT. Determined, he poured himself into preparation, repeatedly landing on the same score-1443-over multiple attempts.

It wasn't until his sixth or seventh try that he finally broke through with a 1470, putting him on the radar for Ivy League programs. Still, opportunities didn't come easily. Yale narrowed its final roster spot down to Meckler and another player-and chose the other. Georgetown had five finalists for four spots, and Meckler was the one left out. Harvard followed a similar path.

"It was brutal," Meckler said. "All three passed on me."

Heading into the summer before his senior year, his options were dwindling, with junior college appearing to be the most realistic path. That changed during a travel tournament in Arizona, when recruiter Scottie Tenen-who had previously seen Meckler's video and admired his competitiveness-stepped in to help.

Tenen pointed Oregon State's staff toward Meckler, and while the stat line didn't stand out, his instincts did. In a key moment, Meckler tagged from third on a high fly ball to second-an unlikely decision-and beat the throw home.

"That kid's a Beav," an evaluator said. "Get him to me."

Once Meckler arrived at Oregon State, he made his mark on the coaching staff.

"I actually made the team my freshman year," Meckler said. "Then we had a coaching change my sophomore year, and they were very respectful about it-they just told me they didn't really ever foresee me playing there and suggested I explore other options."

As a freshman, he played in 20 games, starting two, and went 1-for-10 with five runs scored.

Instead, Meckler stayed.

"I basically told them no-I'm staying," he said.

He continued to work out with the team despite being off the roster, betting on himself. Two days before the season, he was told he had made the team-but that moment didn't last long. Due to roster limits and scholarship rules at the time, he was cut again just before the season began.

"So technically, I got cut twice in the same year," Meckler said.

That perseverance was rooted in a mindset shaped early.

"My parents instilled that in me from a really young age," Meckler said. "With my size, I knew I was going to have to rely on that to have any chance in this game. They knew I'd probably develop late."

That approach carried into one of the biggest decisions of his career-staying at Oregon State.

"I loved it there," he said. "I liked the coaches, I loved my teammates, and the culture-it felt like the perfect place to develop as a person and a baseball player."

Though transferring crossed his mind-even briefly considering Oregon-he stayed.

"I thought about maybe transferring to Oregon to show them," he said, "but at the end of the day, I loved those guys and wanted to be around them."

The turning point came during the COVID-shortened season.

"COVID kind of saved my career," Meckler said. "That year I got cut ended up only being about 14 games, so I was around the starters every day, picking their brains, hitting with them, working out together."

With no full season to manage, Meckler focused on development, both physically and at the plate.

"I was able to lift six days a week and really get stronger without worrying about being ready to play every day," he said. "I kind of reinvented myself as a hitter and was able to get behind the ball for the first time in my life."

"When I came back my junior year, I was a different hitter," Meckler said.

By the end of his collegiate career, Meckler had played in 135 games, batting .326 with 33 doubles, four triples, six home runs, and 54 RBIs, while also stealing 16 bases. As a senior, he hit .347, earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors, and helped lead the Beavers to a Corvallis Super Regional appearance.

Even the MLB Draft didn't follow expectations.

"I was talking to teams for months, doing all the typical draft stuff," Meckler said. "The Giants' area scout just called me one time for about 10 minutes and then I never talked to him again."

Most feedback pointed elsewhere.

"I had teams tell me I was going to be like an early to mid day-two guy," he said. "The Giants told me I was probably a day-three guy, so I didn't think much of it."

Then came the call.

"My agent calls me out of nowhere and says, 'Hey, Giants, 8th round,'" Meckler said.

Selected by the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round (256th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft, Meckler signed for $97,500.

Once in pro ball, he moved quickly. His disciplined approach at the plate and ability to get on base helped him climb the system in less than two years.

"That whole season was hectic," Meckler said. "You get to know guys, then you go to a new level and get to know new guys. But I was always playing well."

Less than a year after being drafted, he got the call to the big leagues.

"It was super surreal," he said. "We were on a road trip coming back from Vegas, had a 6 a.m. flight, so I was up at 4. In Triple-A, your equipment goes on a van, so I land in Sacramento, and none of my stuff is there."

With his MLB debut just hours away, Meckler waited for his gear.

"I'm sitting there thinking, I'm going to be playing in a game in like six hours, and I don't have any of my stuff," he said.

Once it arrived, everything moved fast.

"I got there maybe an hour, an hour and a half before the game," he said. "It felt like I got off the plane, blinked, and I was in the batter's box."

He made his MLB debut on August 14, 2023, starting in center field against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. His first at-bat came against Tyler Glasnow, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 10-2 loss.

He didn't have to wait long for his first hit. In his second game, Meckler recorded his first Major League hit-and added another in the same game.

"It was very surreal," Meckler said. "An awesome experience. They did a great job getting my family out there."

After injuries limited his opportunities in 2024 and 2025, Meckler was designated for assignment in December 2025. On January 7, 2026, the Los Angeles Angels-his childhood team-claimed him off waivers.

"I was excited," Meckler said. "I was injured and missed a lot of time, so there weren't a whole lot of opportunities. I was just excited to get a new opportunity going."

"Obviously, it was really cool to have an opportunity to play for your favorite team growing up-your childhood team."

Now, the journey has come full circle again-this time in Rocket City. Entering play on April 28, Meckler leads the Southern League in batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS.

"Obviously, being in Double-A is not where I hoped to be," he said. "But that's the way this game goes sometimes."

Rather than dwell, he's embraced the opportunity.

"I have an opportunity to play here every day, and at the end of the day, that's what matters," Meckler said. "Once the game starts, it's about winning that game. Everything else doesn't matter-it's still the same game."

And in Rocket City, he's found a place that makes the grind easier.

"It's a great city," Meckler said. "I was very pleasantly surprised-a great atmosphere and a really nice stadium."

The Angels are taking notice.

"During his time with the Angels, Wade has been a model of professionalism in how he approaches his daily work. Wade has been a leader in the clubhouse & a great example of what it means to be an Angel," said Joey Prebynski, Assistant General Manager, Player Development.

For Meckler, the approach remains simple.

"I'm always going to play hard," he said. "I'm going to run hard out of the box. I'm going to grind out at-bats and try to make the pitcher break first. That's kind of my whole M.O."







Southern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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