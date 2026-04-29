Columbus Drops Series Opener to Montgomery in Morning Matchup

Published on April 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (12-10) fell behind early and could not complete a late comeback, dropping the series opener to the Montgomery Biscuits (10-12), 6-5, in a Wednesday morning Education Day matchup at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Montgomery built an early 5-0 lead over the first three innings, highlighted by a two-run home run and RBI double from Jadher Areinamo (4) and Kenny Piper in the opening frame. The Biscuits added their final run in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Xavier Isaac (6).

Columbus got on the board in the second inning on a Drew Compton fielder's choice and added a run in the sixth on a David McCabe (7) solo homer. Trailing 6-2 entering the ninth, the Clingstones mounted a late push. Adam Zebrowski (5) launched a solo home run, Lizandro Espinoza added an RBI fielder's choice, and McCabe delivered an RBI double to bring Columbus within one. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. entered as a pinch runner but was left stranded at second as Montgomery recorded the final out.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Zebrowski (2-for-3, HR, RBI) each homered, marking the ninth multi-home run game of the season for Columbus. Ryan Bourassa tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief, his third scoreless outing of the year.

Notable: McCabe's seventh home run of the season moves him into second place in the Southern League. Ha-Seong Kim (1-for-2) became the first Braves player to rehab with Columbus in franchise history. The Clingstones fall to 0-5 in series openers this season, including two losses to Montgomery.

Next Game (Thursday, April 30): Columbus vs. Montgomery (Game 1), 5:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. LHP Herick Hernandez (0-1, 2.87 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Clark (0-1, 5.56 ERA). Game 2: LHP Jack Dashwood (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-1, 6.71 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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