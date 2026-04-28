Rain Postpones Series Opener against Montgomery
Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga, - Steady rainfall around the scheduled 6:05 p.m. first pitch continued throughout the afternoon at Synovus Park, forcing the postponement of the series finale. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Synovus Park on Thursday, April 30th.
Next Game (Wednesday, April 29): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 11:05 a.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Check out the Columbus Clingstones Statistics
Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Rain Postpones Series Opener against Montgomery - Columbus Clingstones
- Game Info: April 28 vs. Knoxville: 6:05 PM: Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Series Opener in Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- North Division Clash: Smokies Roll into Rocket City - Knoxville Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clingstones Stories
- Rain Postpones Series Opener against Montgomery
- Clingstones Celebrate 60's Night with Tie-Dye Jersey Auction
- Brett Sears Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week
- Ha-Seong Kim Joins Columbus Clingstones for First Major League Rehab Assignment in Franchise History
- Late Lead Slips Away as Columbus Drops Series Finale