Tuesday's Series Opener with Knoxville Postponed by Rain

Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Tuesday night's scheduled 6:05 pm game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 4:05 pm, with Game 2 starting approximately 45 minutes after the first game ends. One ticket will grant fans admission to both games. All gates will open at 3:00 pm. Wednesday's Education Day Game will go on as scheduled with an 11:05 am first pitch with all gates opening at 9:30.

Fans holding tickets for Tuesday's postponed game may exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2026 Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. For updates, visit trashpandasbaseball.com or follow the Trash Pandas on social media.

On Wednesday, RHP Joel Hurtado (0-1, 7.24) will start for Rocket City opposite RHP Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 9.64) for the Smokies. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Education Day: The Trash Pandas welcome kids from all across the Tennessee Valley with a second-straight matinee, featuring an 11:05 am first pitch, presented by Alabama Family Central.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.







Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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