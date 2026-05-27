Rain Forces Postponement of Series Opener in Montgomery

Published on May 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Tonight's series opener between the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-21) and Montgomery Biscuits (24-20) at DABOS Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and impending weather. The postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 4:00 pm, while Wednesday night's game remains scheduled for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Fans can watch the action on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field, June 2-7, for a six-game homestand against the Atlanta Braves affiliate Columbus Clingstones.







Southern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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