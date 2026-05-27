Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed on Tuesday in Columbus
Published on May 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones were postponed on Tuesday at Synovus Park due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 27, beginning at 4:05 p.m. CT. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
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