Smokies Series Preview

Published on May 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Knoxville Smokies hit the road this week to face off against Southern League leader and in-state rival, Chattanooga Lookouts. This matchup is setting up to be one of the most pivotal contests we've seen this season. With Smokies in third place in the North Division and only 2.5 games back the Smokies are looking to try and turn the standings upside down and take that first place spot from the Lookouts.

The Lookouts are coming off a challenging road series against the Trash Pandas, dropping four of the six contests in the series. The Smokies are also coming off a hard homestand, dropping four games to the Montgomery Biscuits, but are looking to make a comeback this week using a pitching staff that has been elite the entire month of May. The Lookouts on the other hand are trying to use their timely hitting to put runners in scoring position and their paper-cut style offense to put pressure on the Smokies' pitching staff.

First pitch for the series is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Erlanger Park.

The Smokies take their act on the road for just the fourth time this season and are looking to keep their May magic rolling while chasing the top spot in the North Division standings from the Lookouts. Knoxville is also aiming to finish the month as the top pitching staff in all of Double-A. The Smokies' pitching staff has been phenomenal throughout May, allowing the fewest runs and home runs in Double-A while surrendering the second-fewest hits. They've also racked up 210 strikeouts this month, posting a 3.06 ERA that currently ranks among the best in all of Double-A baseball.

While the Smokies continue searching for consistency at the plate, one thing has kept them firmly in the race throughout May: the long ball. Knoxville has hit 15 home runs on the road this season, the second-most in the Southern League. Pair that power surge with a batting average that jumps nearly 30 points with runners on base, and the Smokies have consistently found ways to support their dominant pitching staff in key moments and come away with victories.

The Lookouts, on the other hand, can't wait to turn the page on May, having gone 7-14 since the start of the month. After dropping their most recent series to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Chattanooga will be looking to strengthen its hold atop the Southern League North standings while fending off the pack of contenders close behind.

The Lookouts have relied heavily on timely hitting throughout the season, ranking second in the Southern League with a .276 batting average with runners in scoring position. Their station-to-station offensive approach has helped them manufacture runs, but that style will be put to the test this week against a Smokies pitching staff that has been one of the most dominant units in all of Double-A baseball.

Players to Watch

Few hitters in the Southern League have been as productive as Alex Ramirez over the last month. Since arriving in May, Ramirez has sparked the Smokies offense, leading the club with a .387 batting average, 24 hits, four doubles, and a .990 OPS during the month. His consistency has been just as impressive, he hasn't hit below .300 in a series all month and has topped a .350 BA in all but one series. Ramirez also enters the week ranked fourth in the Southern League with 30 RBIs and will be counted on heavily as one of just three outfielders currently on Knoxville's active roster. If the Smokies are going to make a push for first place, expect Ramirez to be right in the middle of the action.

The Smokies' pitching staff has been the backbone of their success in May, and Brooks Caple has quickly become an important piece of that puzzle. After earning Midwest League Pitcher of the Month honors at High-A South Bend, Caple was promoted to Knoxville on May 5 and has impressed in his first taste of Double-A competition. Through his first three appearances, the right-hander owns a 2.87 ERA while leaning on a mid-90s fastball and a deep five-pitch mix. Last weekend, Caple delivered six strong innings of relief after a suspended game, allowing just one run while striking out four to earn his first Double-A victory. He is currently lined up to start Sunday's game against Chattanooga in what could be the pivotal matchup of the series.

Reds No. 25 prospect Leo Balcazar has also been hot at the plate this season leading the Lookouts in runs (26), hits (42), RBIs (28), and BB (28), while also being third on the team in BA (.251). In 10 career games against Knoxville, Balcazar has tallied 10 hits including two homers, and driven in 10 runs. He is gearing up to face a Smokies top tier pitching staff and he will have to have timely hitting to help his team win this week.

A bright spot on the pitching staff for the Lookouts is Nate Peterson who was recently sent back down to the Double-A club from the Reds Triple-A affiliate the Louisville Bats. He had a short stint with the Bats for two series with them before coming back to his original club that he started the season with. Peterson has been great in Double-A ball posting a 1.88 ERA and a record of (2-1). He hasn't allowed a home run up all season in Double-A, and also hadn't had a game where a team scored more than one earned run at the Double-A level, until this past series against Trash Pandas. Peterson faced Knoxville in late April, and threw five solid innings allowing just one run.

Probable Pitching Matchups

5/26 Tuesday, 6:30 PM ET

RHP Yenrri Rojas vs. RHP Jose Acuna

5/27 Wednesday, 6:30 PM ET

RHP Grant Kipp vs. RHP Kevin Abel

5/28 Thursday, 6:30 PM ET

RHP Jace Beck vs. TBD

5/29 Friday, 7:00 PM ET

RHP Jake Knapp vs. RHP Jonathan Harmon

5/30 Saturday, 6:30 PM ET

RHP Tyler Schlaffer vs. RHP Javier Rivera

5/31 Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

RHP Brooks Caple vs. RHP Jose Acuna

First place hosting third place, a matchup that has serious playoff implications and has a chance to completely flip the standings. The Smokies will look to lean on their dominant pitching staff and emerging offensive leaders to close the gap in the standings, while the Lookouts aim to protect their division lead on their home field. Every game this week could have significant implications for the first-half race, making this one of the most important and highly anticipated series Knoxville has played all season.

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Smokies Series Preview - Knoxville Smokies

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