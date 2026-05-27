Rain Postpones Series Opener against Biloxi

Published on May 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga, - Steady rainfall around the scheduled 7:06 p.m. first pitch continued throughout the afternoon at Synovus Park, forcing the postponement of the series opener. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Synovus Park on Wednesday, May 27th.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 27): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 5:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 4:45 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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