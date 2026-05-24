Columbus Blanked by Pensacola in 4-0 Loss

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Lucas Braun pitched 5.1 innings in his return to Columbus, but was outmatched by Karson Millbrandt on Saturday.

The Columbus Clingstones (21-22) struck out a season high 17 times against a strong Pensacola Blue Wahoos (22-22) pitching staff in a 4-0 shutout loss on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Cristian Hernandez gave Pensacola a decisive lead in the first inning with a solo home run. A two-out RBI from Fenwick Trimble in the third inning made it 2-0. Columbus left two on base in the fourth and eighth innings, but was overmatched by Karson Millbrandt, who struck out 12 in a brilliant start for the Wahoos.

Key Contributors: Patrick Clohisy (1-for-4, 2B) and Ethan Workinger (1-for-3, 2B) collected both extra-base hits for Columbus. For Pensacola, Millbrandt (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 SO) extended his scoreless streak to 23.1 innings.

Notable: Columbus struck out 17 times, the highest total this season. Millbrandt achieved the second highest total of strikeouts for a starter against Columbus all-time, one shy of Mitch Farris, who struck out 13 for Rocket City on August 26, 2025. Clohisy extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Next Game (Sunday, May 24): Columbus at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Ian Mejia (0-2, 10.13 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Luis Moreno (1-2, 5.00 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.