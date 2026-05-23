Columbus Claws Back to Topple Pensacola, 6-5

Published on May 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (21-21) faced a three-run deficit to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-22) on multiple occasions, but scored the final four runs to steal a 6-5 win away on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Columbus was held hitless until the fifth inning as Pensacola built a 4-1 advantage. Columbus inched closer on an RBI groundout from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. to make it 4-2, but David McCabe struck out with the potential tying runs in scoring position. Pensacola added another run in the seventh to restore its three-run lead. A dropped third strike allowed McCabe to reach in the eighth inning, extending the frame for Luke Waddell, who singled to keep the inning alive. Archer Brookman capitalized with a two-run single to make it 5-4.

Entering the ninth, Columbus got a leadoff walk from Ambioris Tavarez, followed by a game-tying double from Patrick Clohisy and a go-ahead RBI single from Lizandro Espinoza. The Clingstones received a scoreless ninth inning from Luis Vargas (S, 1) to complete the comeback win.

Key Contributors: Brookman (1-for-2, 2 RBI), Clohisy (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, 3 SB) and Espinoza (1-for-3, RBI, 3 SB) all played pivotal roles in the win. For Pensacola, Garret Forrester (2-for-3, 2 RBI) continued a strong series at the plate.

Notable: Columbus improves to 3-13 when trailing after eight innings, surpassing its win total in that situation from 2025. The Clingstones tallied a season high seven stolen bases and have 12 over their last two games. Columbus improved to 5-1 in Friday games this season.

Next Game (Saturday, May 23): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Lucas Braun (0-1, 7.71 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Karson Millbrandt (3-1, 1.24 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







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