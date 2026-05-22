Shuckers and Barons Suspended in 11th Inning

Published on May 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers during the National Anthem

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers during the National Anthem(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Birmingham Barons had game three of their series suspended in the top of the 11th inning on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. At the time the game was suspended, the Shuckers trailed the Barons 6-4.

The game will be played to its conclusion on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the contest, a nine-inning game will take place. It's the fourth Friday Fireworks of the season, presented by Island View Casino Resort, with fireworks still beginning following the final out in the second game. The Shuckers will recognize groups for Girl Scout Night and the Hometown Hero Game sponsored by T-Mobile. It's also Top Gun Night, with a jumpsuit cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The gates will still open at 5:30 before the suspended game is resumed at 6. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 22, 2026

Shuckers and Barons Suspended in 11th Inning - Biloxi Shuckers

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