Trash Pandas to Host Two-Day Instructional Baseball Camp, June 16-17

Published on May 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a two-day Instructional Baseball Camp at Toyota Field June 16-17, from 9 am to 12:30 pm each day. The camp is open to children ages 7-12 and will provide young players the opportunity to learn directly from Trash Pandas players in a fun and instructional environment.

The cost of the camp is $250 and includes professional instruction, lunch both days, a 2026 camp t-shirt, and one complimentary field-level ticket to the Trash Pandas game vs. the Montgomery Biscuits on June 17 at 6:35 pm, featuring a special pregame parade around the warning track for campers.

Camp stations and drills will include infield and outfield instruction, batting cage work, pitching drills, and more, while also giving campers a behind-the-scenes experience at Toyota Field. The camp will be held rain or shine, with activities subject to change in the event of inclement weather.

Campers must pre-register to attend. The registration deadline to guarantee a camp t-shirt is Sunday, May 31.

Daily check-in will begin at 8:30 am at the Pepsi Gate entrance to Toyota Field, with camp activities beginning promptly at 9 am. Pick-up will take place from 12-12:30 pm inside the Pepsi Gates at the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Anyone picking up a child must present proper identification. Additional charges may apply for late pick-up.

Each camper should bring their own baseball bag, water bottle, bat, and glove, and all items should be clearly labeled with the camper's name and phone number.

Lunch is included both days and will feature a hot dog, chips, soda or water, and either a popsicle or a chocolate chip cookie.

All participants are required to complete a camp medical waiver form and submit it to communityrelations@trashpandasbaseball .com after registration. Campers must have active medical insurance, and a certified EMT will be on-site throughout the duration of camp activities.

Parking will be available beginning at 8 am in the main parking lot outside the Pepsi Gate.

Additional tickets for the June 17 Trash Pandas game may be purchased through the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office.

For more information and to register, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/camp.







Southern League Stories from May 22, 2026

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