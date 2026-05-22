Shuckers, Keesler Air Force Base Partner to Reveal New Military Alternate Jersey

Published on May 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made in the team's military-themed alternate jersey

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made in the team's military-themed alternate jersey(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Keesler Air Force Base have revealed the team's new military-themed alternate jersey for the 2026 season. The jersey will be worn during games on Military Appreciation Night on May 22, Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, and will serve as a rotating alternate jersey throughout the season. The jersey signifies the continued partnership between the Shuckers and Keesler Air Force Base, located less than a mile away from Keesler Federal Park.

"What an incredible honor and privilege it's been to work with Keesler AFB leadership to craft this jersey design," Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "It still feels a little surreal. Col. Robinson was very clear, saying that he wanted this to look like a Biloxi Shuckers jersey that leaned military. I believe we've done a great job in accomplishing that, while subtly honoring those that are making tremendous sacrifices to serve our great country."

The jersey features a black base with the team's tertiary lighthouse logo on the left chest and sublimated camo numbers. Sleeve patches feature a military insignia on the right arm and an American flag on the left, outlined in gold. The sleeve stripes have a chevron lift, which is a subtle nod to the various rank symbols that each branch use in a different fashion. On the bottom right jock tag portion of the jersey, we've placed a logo honoring each of the 6 branches of the military, beginning with Army black, Marine red, Navy gold, Air Force blue, Coast Guard blue, and Space Force grey. The jersey was designed by Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell and Col. Christopher Robinson, the Commander of the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

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Southern League Stories from May 22, 2026

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