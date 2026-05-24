RELEASE: Shuckers Schedule Update

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Major League Baseball have announced that Friday's postponed game between the Shuckers and Birmingham Barons will be made up as part of a doubleheader during the Shuckers series at Regions Field against the Barons. The Shuckers will serve as the home team for one game of the doubleheader in Birmingham. The doubleheader will be held between Tuesday, June 9 and Sunday, June 14. Both games will be seven innings. The exact date and time of the game will be announced at a later date.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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