All-Around Effort Leads Shuckers to Sweep over Barons

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - It was a night that belonged to the Biloxi Shuckers (21-21), who overcame a 6-4 deficit in the resumption of Thursday's game, and stormed to a lead in Saturday's regularly scheduled game, earning a 7-4 win over the Birmingham Barons (16-27) at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers extended their win streak to four consecutive, the longest of the season, and reached a .500 record for the first time since April 30. Jesús Made also extended his RBI streak to nine consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in franchise history.

In Game One, the Shuckers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, with an RBI-double by Blake Burke in the first, and the sixth home run of the season for Darrien Miller in the second. The Barons erased that deficit with three unanswered dingers, with Jason Matthews getting one out in the third, and Alec Makarewicz mashing a pair in the fourth and sixth innings to give Birmingham a 3-2 lead. Darrien Miller counterpunched in the seventh with his second home run of the contest to level things at 3. It marked the second multi-homer game of his career. The two teams would remain scoreless the next two frames, before the Barons and Shuckers each scored a run in the 10th, after an Anthony DePino RBI-single in the road half and a Jesús Made RBI-base hit to even the game at 4. In the 11th, Jason Matthews laid down a bunt single, which eventually drove Drake Logan home on an error by Blake Burke, followed immediately by a home run from Jordan Sprinkle. A suspension with one out in the 11th inning took place and was resumed over 43 hours later on Saturday. In the continuation, the first two batters for Biloxi were retired in the home half until Jheremy Vargas picked up an infield single, Dylan O'Rae scored the automatic runner Darrien Miller on a base hit to bring the game within one, and Jesús Made delivered the dagger with a 2-RBI hit for his second walk-off knock in three games. Anthony Flores (3-1) earned the win for the Shuckers while Phil Fox (0-1) took the loss.

In Game Two, the Shuckers stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the first with back-to-back home runs from Jesús Made and Blake Burke, and an RBI single from Eduardo Garcia. The Barons got on the board in the second with a solo home run from Anthony DePino. In the fourth, the Shuckers made it 7-1 with an RBI single from Blake Burke, a wild pitch that scored Jesús Made from third and a sacrifice fly from Mike Boeve. The Barons clawed back with a solo home run from Jason Matthews in the fifth and RBI singles from Alec Makarewicz and Calvin Harris in the eighth. Jaron DeBerry (3-3) earned the win and tied his career-high with 7.0 innings, becoming the second player in franchise history to go at least 6.0 innings with 8+ strikeouts in three consecutive starts. DeBerry joined Brandon Woodruff, who accomplished the feat between July 13-29, 2016. Cameron Wagoner also recorded his first career save with a 10-pitch ninth inning, including three strikeouts. Wagoner also became the first Shuckers pitcher this season to reach 100.0 MPH.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Manuel Rodriguez (3-2, 5.13) against Jake Palisch (1-2, 3.86) for the Barons. The Shuckers finish their homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick with a special appearance from SpongeBob with meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game at the ballpark. Fans can purchase a meet-and-greet time slot HERE. The Shuckers will wear specialty-SpongeBob jerseys for the game, which will be available for auction after the game All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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