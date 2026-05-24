Biscuits Split Pair of Pitchers' Duels in Doubleheader against Smokies

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Gary Gill Hill

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Gary Gill Hill(Montgomery Biscuits)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits dropped a tightly contested 2-1 decision to the Knoxville Smokies in the opener of Friday's doubleheader at Covenant Health Park before winning the nightcap by a 2-1 score.

Game 1: Box Score

Knoxville (22-20) struck first in the opening inning when Owen Ayers lined an RBI single to center field, scoring Alex Ramírez for a 1-0 lead.

Montgomery (22-20) answered in the fourth inning behind Xavier Isaac, who launched a solo homer to right field to even the game at 1-1. The blast was Isaac's league-leading 12th home run of the season.

The game remained tied into the eighth inning as Montgomery pitching kept the Smokies in check. Chris Clark delivered 4.1 scoreless innings in relief.

Knoxville regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Jefferson Rojas lined an RBI single to right field, bringing home Ramírez to make it 2-1.

Montgomery managed six hits in the loss, with Brayden Taylor leading the offense by going 3-for-4. Isaac added two hits, including the solo homer, while Austin Overn recorded a single.

Tommy McCollum (2-2) took the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Knoxville reliever Brooks Caple (1-0) earned the win after allowing one run over 6.0 innings in relief. Santy collected his second save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Game 2: Box Score

Montgomery (23-20) jumped ahead in the first inning when Jadher Areinamo lined a two-run single to right field, scoring Mac Horvath and Xavier Isaac for an early 2-0 advantage.

Knoxville (22-21) answered in the bottom half when Andy Garriola lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Carter Trice and trimmed the deficit to 2-1.

That would be the only run allowed by Gary Gill Hill (2-0), who turned in another strong outing for Montgomery. The right-hander scattered seven hits across 5.0 innings while striking out six and walking one to earn his second win of the season.

The Biscuits managed only four hits in the victory, with Brayden Taylor leading the way by going 2-for-3. Ryan Spikes and Areinamo added the other Montgomery hits.

After Gill Hill exited, Owen Wild worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure his fifth save of the year. Wild struck out three and allowed just one hit.

Knoxville starter Schlaffer (0-4) suffered the loss despite allowing only one earned run over 5.0 innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) from May 26-31 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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