Milbrandt Fans 12, Extends Scoreless Streak in Dominant Blue Wahoos Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Columbus Clingstones 4-0 on Saturday night behind another overpowering start from their ace, Karson Milbrandt.

Milbrandt (W, 4-1), the reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week, struck out a career-high 12 Columbus batters over 6.0 scoreless innings. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 23.0 innings, tied for the second-longest for a starting pitcher in Blue Wahoos franchise history, and lowered his league-leading ERA to a miniscule 1.06 that is the best in all of Minor League Baseball. It marked his fifth consecutive start of 6.0 innings, and got the Blue Wahoos back to the .500 mark at 22-22.

Cristian Hernández gave the Blue Wahoos an early 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the first inning off Clingstones starter Lucas Braun (L, 0-2). Fenwick Trimble added an RBI single in the third inning, and Ian Lewis Jr. doubled home a pair in the sixth for a 4-0 lead.

That would be more than enough for Milbrandt, the team's top prospect and #9 prospect in the Marlins organization per MLB Pipeline. One week after tying a career high with 11 strikeouts in a win over Chattanooga, he bested his own mark with a dozen strikeouts to give him a league-leading 63 in 42.1 innings on the season.

Milbrandt's 23.0 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to the second inning of his May 2 start now tie him with Deck McGuire for the fourth-longest scoreless streak in Blue Wahoos history, and another scoreless inning in his next appearance would surpass Tony Cingrani for the franchise record among starting pitchers. Reliever Lee Hyde, who worked 31.0 consecutive scoreless innings across 27 appearances in 2013, holds the all-time franchise record.

Jack Sellinger (S, 1) worked the final 3.0 innings to earn his first Double-A save, finish off the four-hit shutout and secure a series split for the Blue Wahoos, with a chance to win the series outright in Sunday's finale.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Clingstones on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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