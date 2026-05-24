Game Info: May 23 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (23-20) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (24-19)

Pitching Matchup: RHP José González (2-1, 4.12) vs. RHP Johnathan Harmon (4-1, 5.31)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Current Standings | Stats | Roster | Trash Pandas Media Center | 2026 Schedule |

Top 30 Prospects | Upcoming Promotions | Trash Pandas News

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas and Lookouts continue their series on Saturday evening with game five of the six-game series at Toyota Field. Rocket City enters the game 1.0 game back of Chattanooga for first place in the Southern League North Standings.

PANDAS SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER: The Trash Pandas swept Friday's defacto doubleheader, taking Thursday's suspended game, 7-3, and the nightcap, Friday's regularly scheduled contest, 4-0. Tucker Flint capped a five-run seventh inning with a three-run home run in the opener, and Joel Hurtado struck out six over 5.2 shutout innings in Game 2.

GETTING RAUDI: Raudi Rodriguez, the Angels No. 22 prospect according to Baseball America is 6-for-15 this series, with 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, and a stolen base. Over his first 40 games, he is the only Double-A player with 40+ runs scored, 30+ walks, 15+ stolen bases, a .300 batting average, and a .400+ on-base percentage.

Has scored a run in 10-straight games, has a 7-game hitting streak, and hit in 21 of his last 23 games, and reached safely in 10-straight games, and 32 of 33 games, since 4/12, batting .356, with 8 doubles, a triple, 4 homers, 23 RBIs, 25 walks (22 K's), 35 runs scored, 15 steals, plus a Double-A best .473 OBP.

RETURN OF THE MECK: Anaheim native Wade Meckler made a dream debut for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, homering off Jacob deGrom in his first at-bat while adding a multi-hit game and a sliding defensive gem in a 9-6 win over the Texas Rangers. His first-pitch, three-run homer gave the Angels an early 4-0 lead ... Over 33 games with the Trash Pandas, Meckler led the Southern League with a .347 batting average, and .450 OBP, plus 4 doubles, 4 home runs, and 13 RBI.

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field, presented by COUNTRY Financial.

Harry Potter Weekend (Jersey Auction): The first night of Harry Potter Weekend will feature the Trash Pandas wearing specialty Harry Potter-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra. Fans can bid online at trashpandasbaseball.com/auctions or text 888-208-9695. Each jersey auction starts at $100 and increases by $25 increments.

Upcoming Promotions:

Sunday: Harry Potter Weekend continues with a fleece blanket giveaway for the first 1,000 adults, family activities, Kids Run the Bases, and a third straight night of fireworks.

Eat Your Opponent Dog:

Chattanooga Chili Chomper Bites: Golden-fried mini corndogs, topped with house-made skyline chili, piled high with finely shredded cheddar cheese, and served out of Bandits.

Featured Drink Special:

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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