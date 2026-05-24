Rain Suspends Trash Pandas vs. Lookouts, Game to Resume Sunday at 4:05 PM

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - For the second time in three days, play between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field was suspended due to heavy rain on Saturday night, this time in the bottom of the fourth inning with Chattanooga leading 3-0. After a 2-hour, 15-minute delay, the game was officially halted. It will resume Sunday at 4:05 pm from the exact point of suspension, with Sunday's originally scheduled game beginning approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended contest, and will be seven innings in length.

Rocket City starter Jose Gonzalez worked three scoreless innings before the Lookouts broke through in the fourth. Ruben Ibarra opened the scoring with a 461-foot solo home run to left field, followed by a Leo Balcazar double and an RBI triple from Shane Sasaki. Johnny Ascanio added an RBI single later in the inning to extend Chattanooga's lead to 3-0.

Chattanooga starter Jonathan Harmon allowed just two hits while facing one over the minimum through the first three innings and was set to begin the bottom of the fourth when rain halted play at 7:26 pm.

Gates will open at 3:00 pm on Sunday. Fans holding tickets from Saturday's suspended game may exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2026 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, excluding July 4. Tickets from Saturday's game do not automatically roll over to Sunday's doubleheader. Sunday's scheduled game will feature RHP Ryan Johnson making his Trash Pandas debut opposite Chattanooga right-hander Javi Rivera (0-0, 2.25). Both games can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, and heard locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Sunday's resumed doubleheader will still feature all scheduled promotions.

Sunday Night Fireworks: For the third straight evening, Fireworks will blast off at Toyota Field, presented by The Huntsville Madison County Airport Authority. Harry Potter Weekend (Fleece Blanket Giveaway): The first 1,000 adults through the gates will receive a Harry Potter-themed fleece blanket! Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone. Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse (Time TBD) Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show. Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Tickets are available starting at just $8. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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