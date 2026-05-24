Columbus Blanked by Pensacola in 4-0 Loss
Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (21-22) struck out a season high 17 times against a strong Pensacola Blue Wahoos (22-22) pitching staff in a 4-0 shutout loss on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Decisive Plays: Cristian Hernandez gave Pensacola a decisive lead in the first inning with a solo home run. A two-out RBI from Fenwick Trimble in the third inning made it 2-0. Columbus left two on base in the fourth and eighth innings, but was overmatched by Karson Millbrandt, who struck out 12 in a brilliant start for the Wahoos.
Key Contributors: Patrick Clohisy (1-for-4, 2B) and Ethan Workinger (1-for-3, 2B) collected both extra-base hits for Columbus. For Pensacola, Millbrandt (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 SO) extended his scoreless streak to 23.1 innings.
Notable: Columbus struck out 17 times, the highest total this season. Millbrandt achieved the second highest total of strikeouts for a starter against Columbus all-time, one shy of Mitch Farris, who struck out 13 for Rocket City on August 26, 2025. Clohisy extended his on-base streak to 13 games.
Next Game (Sunday, May 24): Columbus at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Ian Mejia (0-2, 10.13 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Luis Moreno (1-2, 5.00 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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