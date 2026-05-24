Barons Stumble Again: Fouth-Straight Loss Deepems Slump

Published on May 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BILOXI, Mississippi -- The Birmingham Barons lost 7-4 to the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,726 at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. The Barons have dropped their fourth in a row and have lost 12 out of their last 14 games.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cumming (0-3, 7.71) was roughed up, going only 3.2 innings, giving up 10 hits, seven earned runs, and no walks with three strikeouts. The right-hander gave up two home runs in the loss.

Mark McLaughlin pitched 1.1 innings, giving up a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. Jacob Heartherly pitched one inning, giving up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Jarold Rosado pitched one inning, and Carson Jacobs pitched one inning, giving up two walks.

Biloxi (21-21) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and took the early 4-0 lead. Birmingham (16-27) scored in the top of the second inning on an Anthony DePino home run over the left field fence. The Barons trailed 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Biloxi scored three more runs to take a 7-1 lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Jason Matthews hit a home run over the center field fence. The Barons trailed 7-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, Jordan Sprinkle doubled on a ground ball to left field. Alec Makarewicz singled, scoring Sprinkle. After a groundout and a wild pitch, Calvin Harris singled, scoring Makarewicz. The Barons trailed 7-4 and could not get any closer.

For the Barons, Makarewicz had two hits, a run, and an RBI. Matthews hit a home run along with DePino in the three-run loss.







Southern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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