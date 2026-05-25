Shuckers Sweep Series for First Time Since 2023 in 7-5 Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (22-21) swept a series of five-or-more games for the first time since August of 2023 with a 7-5 series finale win against the Birmingham Barons (16-28) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday evening. The Shuckers are back above .500 for the first time since April 29.

For the first time all series, the Barons got on the board first with an Anthony DePino RBI-double in the fourth inning. In the home half, Jheremy Vargas would put Biloxi back in front with one swing of the bat to drive in two on a double of his own. Calvin Harris quickly tied things at two with his fourth home run of the season on the first pitch of the fifth frame. Birmingham would take the lead back in the sixth on an RBI-walk for Adam Fogel and an RBI-single off the bat of Jordan Sprinkle to make it 4-2. The Shuckers went onto score four-runs in the bottom of the inning to boost them back in front. Eduardo Garcia's 396 foot, 108 mph 3-run home run headlined the quartet of runs, with Dylan O'Rae also plated a run with a double. The Barons brought it back to a one-run game with a sacrifice-fly by Adam Fogel in the eighth, but Jheremy Vargas countered with his own sacrifice fly in the Shuckers half of the frame.

A pair of Shuckers put together 3-RBI nights courtesy of Eduardo Garcia (2-for-4) and Jheremy Vargas (1-for-3). Garcia was also one of the three guys in the Shuckers order getting multiple hits, with the additions of Dylan O'Rae (3-for-4) and Mike Boeve (2-for-4).

Ryan Birchard (1ip, 2k) (2-0) got his second win of the season, with Jake Palisch picking up his third loss, and Mark Manfredi Sr. (4ip, 2k), securing his second save of the series and the lone shutout performance for the pitching staff

The Shuckers are idle on Monday before they clash with the Columbus Clingstones at Synovus Park for six contests beginning Tuesday. First pitch for the series starter is set for 6:06 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:46 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.