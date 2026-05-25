Seven Unanswered Runs Earn Wahoos 9-5 Victory

Published on May 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos catcher Sam Praytor slides home safely

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos catcher Sam Praytor slides home safely(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos battled from behind to pull off a 9-5 victory over the Columbus Clingstones on Sunday afternoon, anchored by productive contact and showstopping defensive plays.

Initially down 4-0 after troublesome pitching plagued the first two innings, the Wahoos (23-22) fought back with three runs in the third to threaten and four in the fifth to commandeer the series-securing game. Pensacola climbs back above the .500 mark for the second time this season against Columbus (21-23), doing so for the first time back on Wednesday.

Six Wahoos finished with two hits each on the 13-hit day, led by Fenwick Trimble who initiated the comeback with his sixth home run of the season, a three-run no-doubter that landed in the bay beyond left field. Sam Praytor had an excellent day at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, scoring two runs and driving in one with a walk drawn. Dillon Lewis impressed with two doubles and two RBI.

Mason Vinyard (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the year with a stellar relief outing that allowed the Pensacola offense a moment to reset. Vineyard offered 4.0 innings of relief that saw just one hit, two walks and no runs allowed, picking up one strikeout.

The Wahoos got off to a rocky start in the first inning after a four-pitch walk issued to Columbus' Luke Waddell turned into a run just a batter later. A David McCabe single into centerfield was misplayed by Dillon Lewis, and Waddell flew from first to home as the ball rolled into the deepest part of the park.

A subsequent hit-by-pitch and a walk would load the bases, and a fielder's choice allowed McCabe to plate the second run of the evening for the Clingstones. Pensacola second baseman Payton Green stopped the bleeding however, leaping up to snag a line drive and turn the inning over.

Two more runs came across in the second inning for the visiting side. A two-out triple by Waddell into the right field corner pushed home Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. from second base, and Waddell would race home on a wild pitch to pad the Clingstones' lead, 4-0.

Pensacola righted the ship in the bottom of the third. Sam Praytor registered the team's first hit of the evening with a line drive into center field, followed by a well-executed bunt single by Emaarion Boyd. This set the table quite well for Trimble to launch a towering, three-run home run over left field, instantly making it a one-run ballgame.

The warmed Wahoo bats caught fire in the fifth. Cristian Hernandez and Trimble knocked consecutive singles into center off of Columbus' Blake Enlow (L, 1-2), paving the way for Dillon Lewis to power a one-hop double off the wall in the left to score both runners and strip the lead, 5-4. Pensacola added a pair of insurance runs as line drive into left from Payton Green scored Lewis, and a previously walked Jay Beshears jogged home after Enlow balked.

The Clingstones got one back in the seventh after Patrick Clohisy got on base with a single, later stealing his way to third and scoring on a groundout to first base. It'd be false hope however, as the Wahoos answered back and more in the following half-inning. Dylan Jasso doubled to the wall in left, and Praytor sent him home with a double of his. Praytor would later score all the way from second base on a wild pitch, wrapping up the scoring for the home side, 9-5.

The Blue Wahoos will take Monday off before hitting the road for a series with the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, beginning on Tuesday. First pitch from Regions Field on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:55 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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