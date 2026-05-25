Columbus Strike Early But Slump Late in Series Finale to Pensacola

Published on May 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (21-23) struck four runs over the first two innings against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (23-22) but slowly fell silent in all facets on Sunday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium as Pensacola takes the series after a 9-5 victory.

Decisive Plays: David McCabe gave the Clingstones an early lead with an RBI single to right field, where he advanced to second on a fielding error in the top of the first. Drew Compton got the second run of the inning on a bouncing ball fielder's choice to second that scored McCabe. Then in the second Luke Waddell's triple to right field scored the third run of the game for Columbus and then came home on a wild pitch a batter later to make it a 4-0 Clingstones lead.

Columbus would only score one more run, that was on a Jordan Groshans slow dribbling fielder's choice in the top of the seventh inning.

Penscola started their scoring in the third on a three-run homer from Fenwick Trimble (5). The game blew wide open in the bottom of the fifth when the Wahoos struck four runs on four hits including a two-run Dillon Lewis double. Even in the seventh, Pensacola answered back against Columbus to get their 8th and 9th runs of the game and close out the scoring in game six of the series. Pensacola takes the series four games to two.

Key Contributors: Luke Waddell (1-for-4, 3B, RBI), Drew Compton (1-for-4, RBI) and Jordan Groshans(0-for-3, RBI) collected RBI's for Columbus. For Pensacola, Trimble (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) and Lewis (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) combine for five of the nine Blue Wahoo runs.

Notable: Clohisy extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a single in the seventh, and Waddell extends his 18 games with a triple in the second. Columbus fall to 5-13 all time at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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