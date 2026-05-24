Game Info: May 24 vs. Chattanooga: 4:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - 4:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (23-20) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (24-19)

Pitching Matchup - G2: RHP Ryan Johnson (0-0, --) vs. RHP Javi Rivera (0-0, 2.25)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will complete Saturday night's suspended game on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Toyota Field, with Chattanooga leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the resumed contest, the clubs will play Sunday's originally scheduled series finale as a seven-inning game.

SUSPENDED: For the second time in three days, weather halted play between Rocket City and Chattanooga, as Saturday night's game was suspended in the fourth inning with the Lookouts ahead 3-0. Ruben Ibarra homered and Chattanooga added three straight extra-base hits in the fourth inning after Jose Gonzalez tossed three scoreless frames for the Trash Pandas before rain suspended play at 7:26 p.m.

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Sunday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will blast off at Toyota Field after the second game, presented by The Huntsville Madison County Airport Authority.

Harry Potter Weekend (Fleece Blanket Giveaway): The first 1,000 adults through the gates will receive a Harry Potter-themed fleece blanket!

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Eat Your Opponent Dog:

Chattanooga Chili Chomper Bites: Golden-fried mini corndogs, topped with house-made skyline chili, piled high with finely shredded cheddar cheese, and served out of Bandits.

Featured Food Item:

House Smoked Turkey Leg: This turkey leg can be found at All-Stars and is glazed in a sweet and fiery hot honey apple butter enhancement, then finished with our magical house-made sparkle seasoning for a flavor worthy of the Great Hall itself.

Featured Drink Special:

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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