Workinger Provides Two-Way Brilliance, Columbus Clips Pensacola 4-3

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - Ethan Workinger robbed a home run in the third inning and hit a go-ahead solo home run to send the Columbus Clingstones (20-21) to a 4-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-21) on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Pensacola took the early lead after an RBI single from Dillon Lewis in the first inning. Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, the Clingstones received the defensive highlight of the season to this point as Workinger scaled the wall in left field and robbed a home run from Wahoos catcher Sam Praytor. Columbus rode that momentum to tie the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Groshans. A solo home run from Payton Green put Pensacola back ahead in the fifth inning, 2-1, but Columbus bounced back to score twice on RBIs from Lizandro Espinoza and Luke Waddell in the sixth inning to take its first lead. Pensacola responded to tie the game again in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Fenwick Trimble.

Leading off the seventh inning, Workinger crushed a solo home run (4) to put Columbus in front, 4-3. Pensacola put pressure on Tyler LaPorte (S, 2) in the ninth by loading the bases with one out, but a double play saved the win for Columbus.

Key Contributors: Workinger (2-for-4, HR, RBI, HR robbed) provided a spectacular performance for Columbus on both sides while Espinoza (1-for-4, RBI, 2 SB) cashed in two stolen bases. For Pensacola, Green (1-for-2, HR, RBI) tallied the Wahoos third home run of the series.

Notable: Columbus snapped its five-game losing streak at Blue Wahoos Stadium, dating back to September 13, 2025. Columbus tied its season high in stolen bases with five on Thursday night. Columbus turned its second game-winning double play of the season, one night after Pensacola turned a game-ending double play to win on Wednesday night.

Next Game (Friday, May 22): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Garrett Baumann (3-3, 5.92 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Luis Palacios (3-0, 2.81 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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