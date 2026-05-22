Pandas and Lookouts Deadlocked as Rain Stops Play

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - An entertaining start to Thursday's contest between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Chattanooga Lookouts from Toyota Field was foiled by Mother Nature, as a torrential downpour forced play to stop in the fourth inning with the game tied at two. The game will resume tomorrow from the point play was stopped with first pitch slated for 4:35 p.m.

For the seventh consecutive game, the Trash Pandas scored first. In the first inning, rightfielder Raudi Rodriguez laced a double down the rightfield line. For Rodriguez, he now has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games and has reached base in 31 of his last 32 contests.

After his double, catcher Gustavo Campero stepped to the plate and ripped a double down the rightfield line to bring in Rodriguez and give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Rocket City picked up another run. Back-to-back singles from third baseman Cole Fontenelle and shortstop Nick Rodriguez put runners at the corners with no one out before second baseman Harold Coll lifted a sacrifice fly the left to make the score 2-0.

The Trash Pandas, however, had a chance to blow the game open, but left two men on base in both the first and second innings.

Chattanooga would respond with two runs of their own in the third. With one out, shortstop Dominic Pitelli doubled to right before centerfielder Jay Allen II rocketed a two-run homer over the centerfield wall to tie the game at two apiece.

Things stayed that way until the beginning of the fourth inning when the umpires stopped play due to an approaching storm. About five minutes after the field was covered the skies opened to a downpour. The game was called after a 1:25 delay.

The suspended game will play to nine innings tomorrow beginning at 4:35 p.m. with the originally scheduled game to follow 45 minutes later. Friday's second game will only be seven innings long.

Tomorrow, righthander Joel Hurtado (3-1, 3.57 ERA) will start for the Trash Pandas against southpaw Nate Peterson (2-0, 1.14 ERA) of Chattanooga in the second game. Both games can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Friday, May 22 | First Pitch: 4:35 pm Gates Open: 3:30 pm | VIP Gates: 3:30 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Pyro Shows!

Halloween Night with Arx Mortis: Get ready for a frightfully fun night at Toyota Field! Fans can make their way through a Haunted Inflated Maze packed with pop scares along the concourse, while special costumed characters roam the ballpark for spooky photo opportunities throughout the evening. The night will also feature a Halloween Costume Contest with finalists in four categories - Kid, Family, Adult Man, and Adult Woman - with one grand prize winner taking home $500.

Scout Night: Scouts will parade around the pregame, and stay after the game for a movie, and sleepover on the field!

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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