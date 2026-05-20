Game Info: May 20 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-20) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (24-16)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (4-1, 5.74) vs. RHP José Acuña (2-3, 3.83)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy selected $5 white, red, and rosé wine at the Third Base Bar.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Community Clubhouse Sale: Specialty Jerseys, Game-Worn Hats, Mystery Autographed Baseballs, Broken Bats, Lineup Cards, Baseball Cards, Batting Gloves, and much more will be for sale on the Bill Penney Concourse with all proceeds going to the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday: Throwback Thursday features live music from L2K, retro jerseys, $3 domestic drafts, and a baby donation drive supporting Owen's House.

Friday: Halloween Night with Arx Mortis brings a haunted maze, costume contest, scout sleepover, and postgame fireworks presented by Pyro Shows.

Saturday: Harry Potter Weekend begins with specialty jersey auctions, themed drinks, a Super Carlin Brothers Meet & Greet, and fireworks presented by COUNTRY Financial.

Sunday: Harry Potter Weekend continues with a fleece blanket giveaway for the first 1,000 adults, family activities, Kids Run the Bases, and a third straight night of fireworks.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Lookout Mountain Brisket Nachos: smoked and pulled brisket, fire-roasted poblano queso, finely shredded cheddar cheese, chives, on a bed of house-cooked tortilla chips, and served out of All Stars

Eat Your Opponent Dog:

Chattanooga Chili Chomper Bites: Golden-fried mini corndogs, topped with house-made skyline chili, piled high with finely shredded cheddar cheese, and served out of Bandits.

Featured Drink Special:

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 20, 2026

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