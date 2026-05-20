Barons Walked off by Biloxi

Published on May 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BILOXI, Mississippi -- The Birmingham Barons drop a tough 4-3 decision on a walk-off hit by the Biloxi Shuckers before 1,530 at Kessler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The Barons tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning, but only produced five hits on the night.

Lucas Gordon pitched five innings, giving up five hits, three earned runs, and four walks with five strikeouts. Phil Fox pitched one inning, giving up only a walk with two strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched two innings, only giving up a hit with two strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (3-3, 2.79) pitched only 0.1 innings, giving up two hits, one run, and a walk gets the loss in relief.

Biloxi (18-21) scored first in the game in the bottom of the second inning. Eric Brown singled home Mike Boeve, and the Shuckers took the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Blake Burke singled, scoring Dylan O'Rae, and the Shuckers lead 2-0.

The Barons (16-24) scored in the top of the fourth inning when Alec Makarewicz hit a home run to right field. The Barons tied the game in the top of the fifth inning on a Calvin Harris single, scoring Andy Weber.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Blake Burke hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring O'Rae, and the Shuckers took a 3-2 lead. The Barons tied the game again on a single by Anthony DePino to center field, scoring Jacob Burke.

In the ninth inning, Jesus Made singled, scoring Darrien Miller for the walk-off win.

For the Barons, Makarewicz had two hits in the loss.







Southern League Stories from May 20, 2026

Barons Walked off by Biloxi - Birmingham Barons

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