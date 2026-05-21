Double Play Denies Clingstones Comeback Bid in 6-5 Loss to Pensacola

Published on May 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (19-21) spotted the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-20) an early 6-0 lead, chipped away and nearly tied the game in the ninth, but a line-drive double play ended their comeback hopes in a bitter 6-5 loss on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: After a scoreless first, Pensacola erupted for four runs in the second inning and added two more in the third to claim a 6-0 lead. Columbus began clawing back in the sixth inning after a two-run home run from Patrick Clohisy (2) made it 6-2. Columbus inched further closer with an RBI single from Ambioris Tavarez in the seventh and an RBI triple from Jordan Groshans in the eighth.

Down by two runs entering the ninth, Tavarez delivered for Columbus again with an RBI single and advanced to third base with one out. A line drive from Lizandro Espinoza was snared at third base by Ian Lewis Jr., who stepped on third base behind Tavarez to end the game.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, SB) and Tavarez (2-for-3, 2 RBI) each had two-RBI games while the bullpen combined for 6.1 scoreless innings. For Pensacola, Dillon Lewis (1-for-3, HR, RBI) produced the only home run while Alex Williams (Win, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) turned in his best start of the season.

Notable: Clohisy extended his on-base streak to 10 games and has recorded three of his six Double-A home runs against Pensacola in his career. Groshans tallied his fourth triple of the season, placing him in a tie for second place in that category in the Southern League. The five runs scored for Columbus marks the second-highest total all-time for the club through 14 games at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Next Game (Thursday, May 21): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. LHP Julio Robaina (0-0, 2.08 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (0-1, 8.34 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 20, 2026

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