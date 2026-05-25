Trash Pandas Clinch Third Straight Series Win with Sunday Split against Chattanooga

Published on May 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Battling through rain, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-21) split Sunday's twin bill against the Chattanooga Lookouts (25-20) at Toyota Field, falling 6-4 in Saturday's resumed suspended game before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory in the nightcap to secure their third straight series win. Despite the rain delays, 15,173 fans came through the gates at Toyota Field this weekend.

In a week that featured two suspended games and more than four hours of rain delays, Rocket City still captured four of six games from the Southern League's top club and finished the series just 1.0 game out of first place in the North Division standings. The Trash Pandas were guided by a dominant pitching staff that posted a 2.70 ERA during the series, fifth-best in Double-A, while recording 75 strikeouts - the most in the Southern League and third-most in Double-A. The offense broke out the big sticks and had nine home runs, which was tied for third in Double-A this week.

Sunday's action began after a 15-minute delay with Chattanooga leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning from Saturday night's suspended contest. Rocket City cut into the deficit in the fourth when Tucker Flint lined his team-leading 11th double and later scored on a Nick Rodriguez sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

The Lookouts responded with three runs in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-1. Jay Allen II connected for a solo home run off Chris Cortez, who entered in relief of starter Jose Gonzalez (L, 2-2) after Gonzalez allowed three runs over 4.1 innings. Cam Collier and Ruben Ibarra followed with singles before Leo Balcazar and Shane Sasaki each drew RBI walks. Efrain Contreras entered in relief but uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Ibarra to score the Lookouts' sixth run.

Rocket City mounted a late push in the eighth inning. Cole Fontenelle singled before Flint launched a two-run homer - his second of the series and fourth of the season - to trim the deficit to 6-4. Brody Jessee (W, 1-0) earned the victory for Chattanooga after allowing one run over 2.0 innings in relief, while Will Cannon recorded the final five outs for his fourth save.

The Trash Pandas out-hit Chattanooga 11-9 in the resumed game, with Fontenelle and Flint each collecting two hits. Raudi Rodriguez went 0-for-4, snapping a seven-game hitting streak and a 10-game on-base streak.

Following another passing line of rain showers, Sunday's scheduled series finale finally began at 7:36 pm and featured Rocket City's third shutout victory of the season and second of the series.

Right-hander Ryan Johnson made his Trash Pandas debut after being optioned by the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday. After issuing two walks in the top of the first inning, the offense quickly backed him with an early lead. Matthew Lugo drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the frame before Gustavo Campero hit a towering two-run homer over the right field wall for his fifth home run of the season, giving Rocket City a 2-0 advantage.

Johnson, who appeared in four games and made one start for the Angels earlier this season, settled in nicely after the opening frame. The right-hander allowed just one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings while walking two and striking out four, retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced. Johnson became just the 24th player in Major League history to debut in the majors before appearing in a Minor League game after making his MLB debut with the Angels last season.

Rocket City added another run in the third inning against Chattanooga starter Javier Rivera (L, 0-1). Raudi Rodriguez battled through a seven-pitch at-bat before launching a 381-foot solo homer over the left field wall, his team-leading sixth home run of the season, extending the lead to 3-0. Rodriguez finished 1-for-3 in the nightcap and has now reached base safely in 33 of his last 35 games since April 12.

Bryce Osmond (W, 2-2) followed Johnson with a dominant relief outing in his first bullpen appearance after eight starts this season. The right-hander retired eight of the nine batters he faced over 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out six without issuing a walk.

Luke Murphy (S, 8) continued his dominant stretch out of the bullpen by inducing three straight groundouts in the seventh inning to finish off the shutout. Murphy has now gone 10 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run, spanning 11.1 innings.

Flint capped off another strong performance by finishing 2-for-3 in the nightcap. Over the two games, the infielder went 4-for-7 with a double, home run, and two RBIs.

The Trash Pandas will enjoy a well deserved day off for Memorial Day before starting a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night at DABOS Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Ryan Costeiu (4-1, 5.50) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Garrett Edwards (1-4, 4.08). The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field for a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate Columbus Clingstones, June 2-7.







Southern League Stories from May 25, 2026

Trash Pandas Clinch Third Straight Series Win with Sunday Split against Chattanooga - Rocket City Trash Pandas

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