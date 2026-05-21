Lugo, Fontenelle Go Deep as Pandas Respond with 6-2 Win over Chattanooga

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-20) bounced back on Wednesday night with a 6-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (24-17) at Toyota Field, fueled by home runs from Matthew Lugo and Cole Fontenelle. The win evened the six-game series at 1-1 and pulled Rocket City back within 3.0 games of Chattanooga in the North Division standings.

The Trash Pandas wasted little time getting to Lookouts starter José Acuña (L, 2-4) in the first inning. Raudi Rodriguez singled with one out, stole second for his 17 th steal of the year, and advanced to third on an errant throw. After Acuña recorded a strikeout, he balked with Tucker Flint at the plate, allowing Rodriguez to score the game's first run. Flint then reached on an infield single before Lugo blasted a two-run homer - his second in as many games - to put Rocket City ahead 3-0.

Ryan Costeiu continued his recent stretch of solid pitching in his eighth start of the season. The former Arkansas standout entered having won four of his previous five starts and picked up right where he left off. He worked around two singles in the first inning by striking out two batters, then added two more strikeouts in both the second and third innings.

Rocket City extended the lead in the third inning after Acuña issued Chattanooga's first walk of the series with one out, then walked Kyren Paris with two outs to put two runners aboard. With a 3-0 count, Fontenelle got the green light and delivered, crushing a three-run homer over the wall in right-center field to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Costeiu continued to battle through traffic in the middle innings. After allowing back-to-back baserunners to open the fourth, he retired the next three hitters to preserve the shutout. In the fifth, three of the first four Lookouts reached base. With the bases loaded and two outs, Costeiu struck out Chattanooga slugger Ruben Ibarra on a full count before walking Cade Hunter to force in the Lookouts' first run. Costeiu was then lifted in favor of Carlos Espinosa (W, 1-1), who also went to a full count before walking Southern League veteran Zavier Warren to bring home another run. Espinosa quickly settled in from there, retiring seven consecutive hitters while striking out five. Costeiu gave up two runs in the outing, on six hits, walking two, and striking out seven.

Chattanooga relievers Thomas Farr and Bryce Hubbart combined to retire 12 of the final 13 Rocket City batters, allowing just one walk. Left-handed reliever Leonard Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and then the red-hot Kenyon Yovan closed out the game in the ninth inning, striking out the side in a non-save situation. Yovan has now gone eight straight appearances and 7.1 innings without allowing an earned run, striking out 10 while walking just one batter. Rocket City pitchers have struck out 32 batters over the first two games of the series, while walking nine.

Raudi Rodriguez finished 1-for-4 while scoring his Southern League-leading 36th run and has now reached base safely in eight straight games and in 30 of his last 31 contests dating back to April 12. Wade Meckler made his first start since May 8 at Pensacola and went 0-for-4, snapping his seven-game hitting streak. Flint, who set the club's franchise record for games played on Tuesday night with 297, scored twice, and was 1-for-3.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts meet again on Thursday night at Toyota Field for game three of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Austin Gordon (1-4, 6.11) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Kevin Abel (3-2, 5.31). The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Thursday's Promotions:

Donation Drive (Baby Drive): The Trash Pandas will collect baby items, including diapers, formula, wipes, pull-ups, pacifiers, baby lotion, and muslin/swaddling blankets, to benefit Owen's House with the Downtown Rescue Mission. Fans who donate will receive 250 rewards points on the Trash Pandas Rewards App, and up to 10 raffle tickets to win Trash Pandas merch!

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The band L2K will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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