Pitching Struggles Cost Barons in Loss at Biloxi

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BILOXI, Mississippi -- The Birmingham Barons lost 9-7 to the Biloxi Shuckers before 1, 204 at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. The Barons pounded out 11 hits, but trailed for most of the game.

Starter Christian Oppor pitched two innings, giving up two hits, five earned runs, and five walks. Luke Bell pitched three innings, one hit, one run, no earned runs, and no walks with three strikeouts. Carson Jacobs (0-2, 10.13) took the loss in relief. He pitched one inning, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and a walk. Jarold Rosado pitched 0.2 innings, giving up only a walk. Jacob Heartherly pitched 1.1 innings, giving up a hit, a run, and no earned runs with two strikeouts.

Biloxi (19-21) started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Damon Keith and a Mike Boeve RBI groundout. Oppor started the game with three straight walks that produced the two Biloxi runs. The Shuckers led 2-0 early.

For the Barons (16-25) in the top of the second, Jaral Perez reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Anthony DePino. Calvin Harris doubled to center field, scoring Jacob Burke. Drake Logan grounded out, scoring Perez, and the Barons took a 3-2 lead. The Shuckers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jorge Corona hit a home run to left field. The Barons only trailed 5-4. In the top of the fifth inning, the Barons took the lead again. Carona tripled to center field, scoring Harris to tie the game, and Logan singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Corona, and the Barons led 6-5.

That lead didn't last long as Biloxi scored three runs in the next two innings to take an 8-6 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, Jordan Sprinkle singled, stole second, and third base with one out. Colby Shelton grounded out, scoring Sprinkle. The Barons trailed 8-7. The Shuckers scored another run in the bottom of the eighth inning to close out the scoring in the game.

For the Barons, Sprinkle had two hits, a run scored, and two stolen bases. Burke had two hits and a run scored. Corona had two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI in the loss.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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