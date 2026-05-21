Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Series vs Biloxi Features the Columbus Scrambled Dogs Debut and Realtree Camo Jerseys

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones welcome the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A, Milwaukee Brewers) for their lone 2026 visit to Synovus Park with a series that includes the debut of the Columbus Scrambled Dogs alternate identity, Friday 80's-Night Fireworks and a Scrambled Dogs Cap Giveaway to headline a six-game series from May 26-31.

The homestand also features Two Dog Tuesday on May 26, Wet Nose and White Claw Wednesday on May 27, Realtree Camo Night with a special custom Realtree Advantage Classic® jersey auction in support of The Plummer Home, a local Columbus organization helping veterans get back on their feet game-worn, Camo - on May 28, and Kids Run the Bases following the games on May 30-31.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 26 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game

Baseball Bingo Tuesdays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): NEW FOR TUESDAYS! All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, May 27 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Watch the game from your seat with your furry, four-legged companion.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans age 21+ can enjoy White Claws for only $4 through the 4th inning

Thursday, May 28 -Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Realtree Camo Trucker Hat Giveaway (Presented by Realtree): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Realtree Advantage Classic® Camo Clingstones Trucker Hat.

Realtree Camo On-Field Jersey Auction (Presented by Realtree): The Stones will be wearing special Realtree Advantage Classic® Camo designed jerseys available via silent auction during the game, with 100% of the proceeds set to support of The Plummer Home, a local Columbus organization helping veterans get back on their feet.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, May 29 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

80's Night with Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by La - Z- Boy of Columbus): Frankie Says to bring your material girl and join us at Synovus Park as we celebrate 80's Night. Stick around after the game for 80's themed post-game fireworks.

Saturday, May 30 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Columbus Scrambled Dogs Debut: For the first time this season, join us as we re - brand to the Scrambled Dogs to celebrate a historic Columbus delicacy at Synovus Park!

Scrambled Dogs Cap Giveaway (Presented by Eagle Christian Tours): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Columbus Scrambled Dogs Cap.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.

Sunday, May 31 - Clingstones vs. Biloxi Shuckers (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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